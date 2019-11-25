UP assembly to hold special session on Tuesday to mark 70th Constitution Day

The session will also see the members deliberating upon the ideas and philosophies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the principal architect and the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution.

The Uttar Pradesh legislature will on Tuesday hold a special day-long session to commemorate the 70 years of adoption of the Constitution. The session marking the Constitution Day, November 26, will start at 11 am with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing a joint sitting of the assembly, said legislative sources.

During its special session, the assembly will deliberate upon the preamble of the Constitution besides the Fundamental Duties of citizens set out in Part IV-A of the Constitution. The session will also see the members deliberating upon the ideas and philosophies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the principal architect and the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution.

The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 but it came into effect wholly on January 26, 1950 to commemorate the pledge of Purna Swaraj, passed in the Lahore session of the Congress on this day in 1930. Earlier on Oct 2, the state legislature had convened another special session to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, the House house had held an uninterrupted 36-hour-long debate on sustainable development goals (SDGs), an idea espoused by Mahatma Gandhi.

The special session on Bapu, however, had been boycotted by opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress. They are, however, expected to participate in the special session on Tuesday. “We will participate in the special session,” SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI. The Congress has also decided to attend the session this time while the BSP is also expected to participate.