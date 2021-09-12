UP assembly elections 2022: BSP to go it alone after ‘bitter experience’ of alliance with SP, says Satish Mishra

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: Satish Chandra Mishra also said that while the BSP has always sided with the Opposition, it would do so on its own terms.

The Bahujan Samaj Party will stick by its decision to go it alone in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has said while citing the “bitter experience” of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at an Idea Exchange session of The Indian Express, Mishra also said that while the BSP has always sided with the Opposition, it would do so on its own terms.

Asked about why the party often voted with the BJP-led central government on crucial bills, Mishra said that the decisions after careful deliberations on what was in the interest of the nation and public. The remarks came amid repeated allegations from other Opposition parties that the BSP was a B-team to the BJP, and was working in cohort with the saffron party.

When asked whether the BSP’s fight was against Narendra Modi or Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming elections, Mishra said that polls were for Uttar Pradesh and not for the country. “UP ke elections mein ek taraf Yogiji hain, ek taraf Bahenji hain (In the UP election, it is Yogiji on one side and Behenji on the other),” Mishra was quoted as saying.

The BSP national general secretary exuded confidence that the party will “uproot” the Yogi government which had failed on all accounts. He also said that the BJP will make no gains from the triangular contest in the state, given the fact that BSP and SP have announced to fight separately.

On why the BSP’s stand on Opposition unity was not clear, Mishra talked of the Congress’s approach. “We supported them (the Congress) when we had 40-41 MPs altogether, but what did they do? They took away our MLAs in Rajasthan… Himachal, a few other places… On the one hand, you do all these things to break the BSP… and on the other, you say that the BSP should stand with you at all times.”