UP Assembly Election 2022: SBSP chief Rajbhar says will back BJP only if OBC leader named CM candidate

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which parted ways with the NDA in Uttar Pradesh two years ago, has now hinted that it might support the BJP if its preconditions are met. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar yesterday said that his party will support the BJP if it names an OBC leader as its CM candidate. Rajbhar made the statement after meeting UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and vice-president Dayashankar Singh in Lucknow.

Rajbhar has been working to form an alliance of smaller parties in the state. He termed the meeting a courtesy call but said that he was open to the idea of realigning with the BJP if his demands are met.

Rajbhar said that the BJP is keen to ally with him. He said that if his party’s demands including the announcement of a backward caste person as CM candidate, a census to collate the backward caste population, common and compulsory free education, free electricity and ban on liquor among others are fulfilled, then the party can consider an alliance.

SBSP had recently forged an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. When asked whether Owaisi will be angered on entering an alliance with the BJP, Rajbhar said that the Muslim community will benefit from his party’s decision and there is no chance of Owaisi being angry.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh polls next under the banner of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front led by Rajbhar’s SBSP. The SBSP had contested the 2017 Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, but parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.