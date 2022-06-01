UP: Assailants open fire on main witness in Lakhimpur Kheri case

A key witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Dilbagh Singh, was on Wednesday attacked by unidentified persons on his way home, said the local police.

According to the police, Singh alleged that the men had opened fire at his vehicle thrice before running away. Singh had suffered no injury from the attack.

After Singh’s complaint, the police has filed an First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified attackers on attempt to murder charges at Lakhimpur Kheri’s Gola police station. During the preliminary probe, it was found that the cop assigned to Singh for his safety was not around when the incident took place, according to Gola (Lakhimpur Kheri) Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar.

“He has a gunman for security provided to him by the administration but he gave the gunman an off on his own and the same day this firing incident took place,” Kheri Superintendent Sanjeev Suman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said that at around 8:30 pm, while he was returning home two men, on motorbike, fired several rounds from behind. “After a distance, the car halted. The assailants came close to the car and tried to open the gate. When they failed, they fired two shots at the car and escaped,” Singh told IE.

When asked about the whereabouts of his security man, Singh said, “He had gone for some work and returned after 15 minutes.”

Last year, a group of 3 SUVs ran over several protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri, which led to the death of a journalist and four farmers. Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish is main accused.

Two BJP leaders Shubham Mishra (26) and Shyam Sunder (40) and the driver Hariom Mishra (35), were killed in the violence that ensued following the incident as angry farmers set ablaze a Thar SUV.