UP Apple executive killing: Wife of deceased demands Rs 1 crore and other updates

Last night’s shooting in Uttar Pardesh capital Lucknow has shocked the nation. A 38 year-old tech executive, Vivek Tiwari, was killed in the incident. He allegedly tried to run-away after the police signaled him to stop at a check-point. At around 1.30 a.m., Tiwari was driving back home after attending an official event along with his female colleague. According to her a constable tried to stop Tiwari’s SUV but he did not, two policemen chased him on their bike and shot him in the neck.

Here are the top development on this news so far:

1. Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the deceased, has written to UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident and a compensation of Rs 1 crore along with a job in the police department.

2. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said the policemen on patrol duty had asked Tiwari to stop the SUV, which had hit their motorcycle and injured them. Constable Prashant Chaudhary noticed “suspicious activity” and opened fire when the man allegedly tried to speed away. A bullet pierced the windscreen as the car rammed into a pillar, police said.

3. The woman colleague of Tiwari, who was with him when he was shot at by Lucknow police, said, “I am not in a condition to say anything right now. Even I want the culprit to be punished. I am under no pressure to hide the truth.”

4. Anand Kumar, UP ADG Law & Order on last nights shooting in Lucknow: Post mortem report establishes a firearm injury from a bullet on the left side of the chin, viscera of the victim has preserved. Thorough investigation is being conducted to establish the sequence of events.

5. UP’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. “If an innocent person has been killed, probe will be done. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

6. Devendra Singh Negi, Director, Lohia Hospital where deceased Vivek Tiwari was brought for treatment after he was shot at by a police constable last night said, “He (Vivek Tiwari) had a bullet injury near the ear on the left side, he died during treatment.”

7. DGP Uttar Pradesh has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the chairmanship of IG Lucknow. The SIt will investigate this case. Other members of the team are SP Crime and SP Rural Lucknow. They will submit their report at the earliest: Anand Kumar, ADG Law And Order on death of Lucknow resident Vivek Tiwari

8. Reacting on the incident, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “It was not an encounter. An investigation will be conducted in this incident. If needed, we will order a CBI inquiry into the incident.”

9. “It’s a clear case of murder. I’ve served as a police inspector; I know that a person is never shot directly in the neck or the head. Such incidents never occurred earlier. It’s only happening under Yogi government,” Tilakraj Tiwari, the deceased’s uncle, said.

10. Deceased techie’s family has refused to cremate his body until CM Yogi Adityanath gives them an assurance. “My husband had called me around 1:30 am and told me he will come home after dropping his colleague as there was a launch party of a new phone,” Tiwari’s wife Kaplana said, questioning how could officers kill an innocent man.