UP Apple executive killing: Kin of deceased demand action from Yogi Adityanath, CBI inquiry

The wife of a tech executive who was shot dead from a close range by a Uttar Pradesh constable has questioned police and demanded an action from state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Talking to ANI, Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the deceased Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, said that chief minister Adityanath should come and talk to her. “Police had no right to shoot at my husband, demand UP CM to come here and talk to me,” she said.

Vivek’s brother-in-law, Vishnu Shukla also questioned the police and asked if Vivek was a terrorist that police shot him. He also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case. “Was he a terrorist that police shot at him? We choose Yogi Adityanath as our representative, we want him to take cognizance of the incident and also demand an unbiased CBI inquiry,” he said.

The incident happened at around 1.30 a.m. when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with Sana Khan, his colleague. She told police that the constable tried to stop Vivek during a checking and when it failed, they chased him and shot him in the neck.

She said after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

However, police said that Tiwari tried to flee when he was asked to stop at Gomtinagar extension for checking. After this, he hit a bike rode by two constables, who then chased him and shot him. The constable fired in self-defence, an officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked for murder after Khan filed an FIR. A second policeman has also been arrested and medical examination of both was underway to ascertain whether they were drunk when the incident took place, an official informed.

“Investigation is underway. If an innocent person has been killed by the police probe will be done. Actions will be taken against those found guilty,” KP Maurya, Deputy CM said.