UP announces Rs 15 crore flood relief for Kerala

Adityanath said the state will also send medicines and relief material to Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state government will donate Rs 15 crore to help the flood-affected victims in Kerala.

Adityanath said the state will also send medicines and relief material to Kerala. He also exhorted social groups, non-government organizations and others to come forward to help people of Kerala, who have been severely affected by incessant rains that have triggered unprecedented floods.

“The state government and people of Uttar Pradesh stand by the people of Kerala in these testing times and would extend all possible help at this hour of crisis,” the Chief Minister said.