UP: Adityanath government approves introduction of NCERT books in madrasas

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday decided to introduce NCERT books in Madrasa Board across the state in Urdu, Hindu and English languages, news agency ANI reported. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to reports, madrasas have been asked to strictly follow the NCERT curriculum and also introduce subjects like Science, Mathematics and Social Science.

A state government spokesperson said that the Board had suggested the state government to introduce NCERT books in Islamic institutions to help students train themselves and enhance their skills to sit in competitive exams. “The cabinet has approved the suggestion of the Board,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier on May 15, the Board had in its meeting suggested that madrasas should teach students English and Hindi along with Urdu.

Ever since firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath took over as the CM of the most populous state, he had been pitching for providing modern education, not only religious to students in madrasas to face competition.

The madrasas in the state came under the scrutiny of state government after it emerged that several minority institutions had been withdrawing money from the government that are functioning only on papers. According to a PTI report, many ‘fake’ madrasas are costing the state exchequer over Rs 100 crore per year. To check the misuse of the funds and bring transparency in their functioning, the government had made it mandatory for all such minority institutions to register themselves online with the government.

According to PTI, state Minority Welfare Minister Lakshmi Narain Chowdhury had in March said that several madrasas are running only on papers, thus causing a huge loss to the government. Chowdhury had informed that there are 19,213 madrasas recognised by the State Madrasa Board in Uttar Pradesh. Of these only 17,000 madrasas have submitted their information on the website of the board.