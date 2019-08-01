Unwell Nitin Gadkari sits after feeling dizzy during national anthem at Solapur event | WATCH VIDEO

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fell unwell on Thursday while he was attending an event in Maharashtra’s Solapur. The minister, who is on a daylong visit to the city, had to sit down during the national anthem after he started feeling dizzy. The minister was the chief guest at the foundation day program of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University. As per an aide of the minister, doctors attributed his dizziness to a strong dose of antibiotic medicines that he took on Wednesday due to a throat infection.

While the minister was standing for the national anthem, he leaned towards his left and sat down with the support of his security guards who were standing close to him, as per the video of the event. Speaking to PTI, the aide of the minister said Gadkari felt “uneasy” at the event and was later checked by the local medical officer. “He was already feeling warm and felt uneasy due to the reaction of antibiotics he had taken. After the check-up, the doctor confirmed that his blood pressure and blood sugar level is normal,” the aide told the agency. After the check-up doctors have said there was no need to worry. The minister will continue with his tour and will attend a function this evening.

This wasn’t the first time that the minister’s health issues have been visible in the public. The minister fainted during an event in Ahmednagar and was about to fall down when Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao supported him, after which he was taken to hospital. The incident occurred during a convocation ceremony at Mahatma Phule Agricultural University in Rahuri. The minister had addressed the gathering before he fainted. A few moments later, he fainted while trying to stand up for the national anthem.

In April this year too, he fainted on stage while addressing a poll rally in Ahmednagar district, near the temple town of Shirdi. The minister fell unconscious while he was walking towards his seat on the dais at a rally held at Rahata for Shiv Sena candidate Sadashiv Lokhande.