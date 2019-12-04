‘Unwarranted 106 days of jail’: Karti welcomes Supreme Court relief for father P Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram (ANI)

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s move to grant bail to his father P Chidambaram, son Karti on Wednesday described the former Union Finance Minister’s jail term as unwarranted. Chidambaram walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail today evening after spending 106 days behind the prison in connection with the INX Media case.

“Am glad my father is finally coming home. Supreme Court has given relief after the unwarranted 106 days of jail. The plan is to call on Congress president Sonia Gandhi after my father comes out of jail,” news agency ANI quoted Karti, as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court while setting aside the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court, granted Chidambaram bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.The top court, however, restrained the 74-year-old leader from giving any press interview or making any statements related to the case. During the hearing, the Supreme Court while observing that economic offences are huge in nature, said “grant of bail is rule and refusal is exception”. It also asked Chidambaram to join probe further if asked by the investigating agency.

Chidambaram had been in custody since August 21, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in a dramatic manner. The ED also arrested him on October 16 in a money laundering case. Days later he was granted bail in the case lodged by CBI.

On May 15, 2017,CBI had filed a case, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance that was granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. The ED had filed a money laundering case against him.