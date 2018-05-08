UNPCAP 3rd edition underway in Delhi; why it’s important

The UNPCAP sessions will be held from May 7-25.

The third edition of the United Nations Peacekeeping Course for African Partners (UNPCAP) was inaugurated here today to build and enhance the capacity of the African Troop Contributing Countries to the UN.

The UNPCAP sessions will be held from May 7-25.

The course is conducted by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India (CUNPK) in partnership with the US, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The first and second editions of the course were held in New Delhi in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“The inaugural session for this course was conducted on May 7 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ruchi Ghanashyam, chaired the inaugural session and welcomed the officers while briefing the audience on the commitment of India towards the UN,” the statement said.

Other eminent speakers included Director General Staff Duties Lt Gen Ajae Kumar Sharma and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

“The course is aimed to build and enhance the capacity of the African Troop Contributing Countries to the UN and to further train the trainers from these countries,” the Army statement said.

The course, which revolves around the concept of training the trainers, as stated by the UN, is one of the many steps that India has initiated towards active contribution to peace support activities, it said.

The training incorporates topics on operational and logistical matters, humanitarian issues, thematic topics and table top exercises, and mission briefs, and would be conducted by a rich pool of seasoned instructors from India, the US as well as the alumni instructors from Africa who have attended the previous edition of this course, it said