Unparliamentary lingo: List of words banned in the Parliament

When the Lok Sabha secretariat recently released a booklet of unparliamentary words that will henceforth be banned and if used, will be expunged, it created an uproar among the opposing parties. The words will be banned in both houses. Here are some of the banned words.

Jumlajeevi

The word ‘Jumlajeevi’ means someone who makes false promises. Often during sessions, the opposition has hurled the term at the government for not fulfilling its promises. Congress’ Rahul Gandhi described it as the “new dictionary for new India”. In a tweet, he described the word ‘unparliamentary’ as “words used in discussion and debates which correctly describes the PM’s handling of the government, now banned from being spoken”.

Baal Buddhi

The term means a person who thinks like a child or is not mature enough. The word ‘baal’ means child and ‘buddhi’ means brain.

Crocodile tears

The word means tears or expressions of sorrow that are unreal and insincere.

Chamchagiri

The word is one among the banned Hindi words in Parliament. It means sycophancy or flattery. Other banned words include nikamma (worth for nothing), nautanki (drama), dhindora peetna (blowing trumpet), khoon ki kheti (blood harvesting), Jaichand, tanashah (dictator), tanashahi (dictatorship), dohra charitra (dual personality), vinash purush (destructive man) and chelas (disciples or followers).

SnoopgateT

The term refers to a government scandal of 2013 when two investigative websites had claimed that they have access to recordings that had allegedly been handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The recordings were claimed to contain phone conversations in which present home minister Amit Shah was allegedly calling for illegal surveillance of a young woman. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has denied the allegations.

Covid spreader

The term became popular during the pandemic when a certain person who did not take adequate precautions like maintaining social distancing or wearing a mask was termed a covid spreader. Events that required mass gathering and ignorant crowd were also termed the same and named ‘super-spreader events’.

Corrupt

The term literally means having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain. During parliamentary sessions, politicians often use the word to call out the opposition or the ruling parties.

Drama

Drama means to act in an exaggerated way. The word is often used during the sessions to call out activities of the other by opposing parties. Hence, the ban in order to avoid the use of the word.

Ashamed

The word ‘ashamed’ means to be embarrassed or guilty because of one’s actions, characteristics, or associations. Often, politicians are heard telling each other to be ‘ashamed’ of their claims or activities. The word is hence banned in order to maintain decorum.

Anarchist

The word anarchy is a state of disorder due to absence or non-recognition of authority or other controlling systems while an anarchist is a believer in anarchy.

Shakuni

The word has mythological references as Shakuni was one of the main characters in the epic Mahabharata. He was an antagonist who played the King of Gandhara. He was Gandhari’s brother and the maternal uncle of the Kauravas. He has been portrayed as devious and evil, and plotted against the Pandavas through his nephews, particularly Duryodhana.

Dictatorial

The word dictatorial means a typical ruler with total power. The word has often been used for ruling party heads.

Khalistani

The word became popular during the farmer protests especially when they climbed over the Red Fort, breaking police barriers in early 2021. The Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist movement that sought to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, called Khalistan, in Punjab. The proposed land would have contained the Indian and the Pakistan’s territory of Punjab. The supporters of the movement are called Khalistanis.

Behri Sarkar

The term means a ‘deaf government’ and has been used by the opposition to describe the government as ignorant to the problems of the country.

Eyewash

The term ‘eyewash’ refers to insincere talk. The term has been used by political parties to call out each other’s activities and initiatives.

Fudge

The word means to deal with or present something in a very vague manner in order to conceal the truth or to mislead.

Hooliganism

The term ‘hooliganism’ means violent or rowdy behaviour by young troublemakers, typically in a gang or by a gang of people.