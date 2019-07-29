Unnao tragedy: Opposition guns for CM Adityanath’s head over ‘conspiracy’ to kill rape survivor

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that there was a conspiracy to kill the victim. (ANI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has come under renewed criticism of the Opposition over the accident that left the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer seriously injured and killed her two relatives who were present in the car at the time of the incident. The BJP is facing fire on two fronts – for allowing a rape accused to continue as a party MLA and an alleged conspiracy to silence the victim and the witnesses in the case against Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Monday asked the top court to take cognisance of the accident of the car in which the Unnao rape case survivor was travelling. The BSP supremo called it a “conspiracy to kill the survivor”. In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Her maternal and paternal aunts were killed and she herself and her advocate are seriously injured. The Supreme Court needs to take cognisance of the matter and ensure strict action.”

The incident also resonated in both houses of Parliament. While Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha and said that an attempt was made to kill her, it was SP president Akhilesh Yadav who raised the issue in Lok Sabha and accused the BJP of turning a blind eye to the incident, leading to protests from the treasury benches.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the entire incident as shocking. The Congress leader wondered if there was any hope of justice in the reign of Yogi Adityanath. “The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached? Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses? Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questionsm,” Priyanka wrote in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also claimed a conspiracy to eliminate the victim. “Unnao and UP demand justice for the victim daughter of the abominable rape crime. But instead of justice, what has happened is a conspiracy to kill,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has said that it is ready for a detailed probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Speaking to PTI, OP Singh, DGP, said that the state government is ready to conduct an unbiased probe. The UP Police insists that the incident was an accident, there is no element of conspiracy visible yet and a probe is on. On the other hand, questions are being raised on the blackened number plate of the truck involved in the incident and the mysterious absence of the security guards provided to her for protection.

A delegation team of both SP and Congress is set to visit the hospital to meet the victim. BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year. He has been charged with sexual assault. One of the aunts who was killed in the incident also happens to be a witness in the case.