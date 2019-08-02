Unnao tragedy: CBI picks pace in accident probe, seeks details of Kuldeep Sengar’s visitors in jail

The probe agency sped up its action since yesterday after Supreme Court gave it a seven-day deadline

Unnao tragedy: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought details of visitors of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in jail, against whom attempt to murder charges have been filed for allegedly trying to kill an Unnao-based teen whom he allegedly raped earlier. Last Sunday, when she was travelling from Unnao to Raebareli by road, the car she was in collided with a truck resulting in the death of her two aunts. Both she and her lawyer have been admitted in a hospital after the incident. The girl continues to be in critical condition.

After the incident, the girl’s family accused the Bangermau MLA of trying to kill her, following whhich the FIR was filed. The probe agency sped up its action since yesterday after Supreme Court gave it a seven-day deadline to probe the accident .

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh police has ordered a probe after one of its cop in Sitapur prison, where Sengar has been kept, was seen in a video allegedly speaking to a person believed to be close to the MLA. Sengar was accused of raping the girl two years back. He was also expelled from (BJP) on Thursday.

In the video, the cop is seen allegedly taking a bribe from a man wearing kurta-pyjama outside the jail premises. Director General (DG), Prisons, Anand Kumar said while he did not see the video, the matter has come to his knowledge. He further said that strict action will be taken if anybody is found guilty. Rinku Shukla, the man in the video, who is a panchayat member of Unnao, rebuked the allegations saying he was not bribing the policeman to meet Sengar.

When Shukla was asked why did he met Sengar in jail , the man said he met Sengar since he was the MLA .