Unnao shame: Three men molest woman on camera, two held after video goes viral

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two persons after a video from Unnao showing three men molesting a woman went viral on the internet. Police said that the two have been identified as Rahul and Akash. They said that a massive manhunt is underway to trace the third accused shown in the video.

Anoop Singh, SP, North Unnao said that they are trying to verify the source of video. “A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has come to our notice. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them.”

According to reports, the woman was abducted from her house and taken to a secluded area in the nearby forest by the three. The clip shows the trio molesting her in a jungle area even as she pleads with them to let her go. The lady can be heard saying ‘bhaiya aisa mat karo’.

The men abuse her and threatened to beat her with slippers and shoes. One among them said, “We will make this video viral.”

Police said that they are trying to to find out when this had happened. The incident reportedly took place in Gangaghat area of the district.

Last month, a 10-year-old girl was raped by a 25-year-man in Unnao which has been in news for all wrongdoings for last few months. Months ago, a local BJP MLA was arrested for raping a minor Dalit girl.