Unnao redux? UP woman charges BJP MLA, son of raping her, threatens to immolate self failing arrest

In what could possibly stoke fresh trouble on the issue of crime against women for the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has accused a BJP MLA and his son of raping her. The woman has now demanded that the MLA be arrested, failing which she will set herself on fire. According to a report in The Indian Express, the lawmaker has been identified as BJP’s Roshan Lal Verma and represents Tilhar constituency. His son’s name is Manoj. The lady has claimed that she was raped by the duo in 2012.

As per the IE report, the Crime Branch-CID had filed a closure report in the case in November 2016 citing lack of evidence against Verma and Manoj. Police had, however, in October 2013 charged them with rape and abduction. But the two were never arrested by the police.

Shiv Raj Singh, the investigating officer, said that the lady had filed a complaint of rape and abduction in 2012 after eloping with the MLA’s younger son Vinod. Singh said that she had accused Vinod’s father and his brother Manoj of kidnapping and raping her. According to him, she had claimed that it was Vinod who helped her escape from the clutches of the MLA.

The daily said that Verma and Manoj were charged in October 2013 but were not taken into custody by the police citing law and order issues. Later, the government ordered a probe by the Crime Branch-CID.

The CB-CID recorded the lady’s statement where she withdrew allegations of rape and abduction. Singh said that since there was no evidence against Verma and Manoj, no action was initiated against them and subsequently a closure report was filed in November 2016.

But in March 2017, the lady challenged the closure report and demanded reopening of the case. Singh said that the victim and her family are not cooperating the officials and have refused to record their statements. Singh said that Vinod and 13 neighbours of the victim have now filed an affidavit with the CB-CID alleging that no such incident of rape and abduction took place.

The woman has now said that she was threatened by the MLA, hence she withdrew her statement.

Meanwhile, Verma has said that he was wrongly framed in the case and suspects a hand of his political opponents. The MLA said that he is ready to go to jail if police find any evidence against him. He also rejected the allegations of threatening the woman and claimed that his younger son Vinod never married her. According to him, Vinod is already married and has two children.