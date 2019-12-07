Unnao rape victim’s death: ‘Extremely sad’, accused to be tried by fast-track court, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Unnao rape case: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the death of Unnao gangrape victim as ‘extremely sad’ and said that the case will be heard by a fast-track court. CM Adityanath said that all the accused in the case have been arrested and the government would ensure justice.

“All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given,” the CM said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The woman, who suffered 90 per cent burns after being set on fire on Thursday in Unnao, died late on Friday at a Delhi hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was airlifted to the national capital from Lucknow after her condition deteriorated on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also assured that the culprits won’t be spared. “This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I can’t even imagine what the family of the victim is going through. I assure them that we will not spare the culprits and will get them punished at the earliest,” news agency ANI quoted Maurya, as saying.

Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak said the government will appeal to the court to hear the case on a daily basis to ensure speedy justice in the heinous incident.

“It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis. These cases should not be politicised. We will not spare the culprits. We will take strictest action,” Pathak added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to protect the woman. Gandhi also questioned why the victim was not provided adequate security by the authorities.

“Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?” the Congress leader said in her tweet in Hindi.

The victim was set on fire allegedly by five persons including two men accused of raping her when she on her way to a local court for the hearing of her case.