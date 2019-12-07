Unnao rape victim dies day after being set afire

The victim died after battling for life for nearly 40 hours. (Photo/ANI)

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire has died, hospital sources said. After battling for life for almost 40 hours, the woman died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday night, they said.

“Despite our best efforts, she did not survive,” said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Surgery Department at the hospital.

“Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm,” he said.

After her death, the victim’s body was transferred to the hospital’s forensic department where a post mortem examination will be conducted, following which her body will be handed over to her family. The post mortem reports will be given to the police, hospital sources said.

The woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

Also Read: Hyderabad rape and murder: All four accused killed in police encounter after they tried to escape

She died on the day the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum – ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

The Unnao rape victim had suffered more than 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Delhi after being shifted from a local hospital to Lucknow.

The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a “green corridor” for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Kumar had described her condition as “extremely critical”. She was put on ventilator and her vitals were very low, he had said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in the Thursday morning attack were arrested within hours of the crime.