Unnao rape survivor flagged threat to life in letter to CJI 15 days before tragedy, sought intervention

Police stand near the wreckage of the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling during its collision with a truck near Raebareli (PTI Photo)

Fifteen days ahead of the alleged deadly road incident that snatched away the lives of her aunts and left her lawyer and herself critically injured, the Unnao rape survivor had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking his intervention in the case against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar. In a letter dated July 12, 2019, the braveheart cited threat and intimidation and urged the CJI to take action against those involved. She also wrote that people came to her house and threatened her family with dire consequences to withdraw the case or be ready to face jail in ‘fake cases’, ANI reported.

The letter comes amid a raging controversy over what the state police has termed as an accident. The rape survivor was travelling to Rae Bareli when a truck hit the car head-on, leaving her two aunts dead and her lawyer and herself injured. The accused MLA, who is currently in jail, has been booked for murder following outrage by the Opposition on the matter. Police said that though the crash appeared to be an accident caused by heavy rain, it is investigating all angles.

Questions were raised after photographs of the truck in question showed that its number plate was blackened. The police claimed on Monday that the truck owner was trying to evade the finance company to whom he had defaulted on payments. The Opposition, however, has cornered the Yogi Adityanath-led government on the matter and questioned the BJP over the MLA’s continuance in the party and the failing law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation team of National Commission for Women has reached the state capital to meet Unnao rape victim, her family, IO and SSP. The team met the mother of the victim but couldn’t meet the victim as the doctor advised against it. The team will meet Director General of Police (DGP) later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving political protection to rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone?”

Tagging a copy of the FIR, Gandhi tweeted, “This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident.” The tweets come following the filing a murder case by Uttar Pradesh police and transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In an official press release, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) said that a formal request has been sent to the Government of India. “The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard.”

On Sunday, the 19-year-old rape victim, her two aunts and their lawyer were travelling to meet his uncle Mahesh Singh in Raebareli jail. However, in the middle of their journey, an over speeding truck hit their vehicle. The rape victim’s mother has alleged conspiracy to kill her daughter.

BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13, 2018, after the rape survivor reportedly tried self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow.