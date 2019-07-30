Unnao rape survivor critical after accident, next 48 hours crucial

People stand near the site of accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seroiusly injured after the car in which she was travelling collided with a truck, near Raebareli. (PTI Photo)

The survivor of the Unnao rape case, who was injured in a car accident on Sunday, is in a critical state and is being kept on a ventilator, a report in News18 said. The report said that the woman suffered a serious head injury and multiple leg fractures. The accident occured when an overspeeding truck rammed into the car that the survivor was travelling in. The woman and her lawyer were injured, while two of her aunts died in the accident. The incident took place when they were travelling to Rae Bareli to meet the girl’s uncle who is lodged in the district’s central jail.

The lawyer and the 19-year-old survivor are being treated at a hospital in Lucknow. The report quoted a doctor as saying that the woman has been unconscious since she arrived at the hospital and the next 48 hours would be extremely crucial. The doctor also said that the woman fractured her rib in the accident and also has bleeding in her lungs.

“Several chest pipes have been inserted in her body to assist her lung functioning. There is bleeding in her lungs,” the doctor told News18. The hospital also said that the injuries to her lungs and the fractures have made condition critical.

The victim’s mother has alleged that this was a conspiracy by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to kill her daughter. In 2017, the mother had filed a case against the BJP leader alleging that he raped her daughter on pretext of giving her a job. The case gained national importance after the survivor tried to self-immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s House. Sengar was arrested on April 13, 2018 and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

The Opposition has turned up the heat on the BJP demanding a CBI probe into the incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also wondered why the accused was still in the saffron party. “The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?” Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?” Priyanka posted on Twitter.

Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav met the family of the survivor on Tuesday and said that the accident was unfortunate and condemnable. “Her father was beaten by police on instructions of BJP leaders, FIR was registered after she tried to immolate herself. It’s natural that people are questioning the government and the BJP MLA,” Akhilesh told journalists after meeting the family.