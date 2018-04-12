Unnao rape case: Victim demands arrest of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar; FIR filed | top 10 developments

Facing heat over the alleged rape of a girl in Unnao and subsequent death of her father in police custody, Uttar Pradesh government today handed over the probe to CBI and an FIR was filed against the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under various sections of the IPC and POSCO Act. Addressing media, Principal Secretary (Home) said security will be provided to the victim’s family. He added the victim had not named Sengar in her 2017 statement.

DGP OP Singh, who was with the Kumar, referred to the MLA as ‘honourable’ and said the CBI will decide when Sengar will be arrested. He also said the administration was not protecting him.

“Now that the case has been given to CBI, they will decide on arrest, OP Singh said, adding that he has only been accused so far and not convicted.

Top developments so far in the case:

1. The rape survivor has demanded the arrest of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. She is worried as to how can she get justice when so many questions are raised on her. The girl said a probe by the CBI is fine but first the MLA should be arrested. She alleged that he can influence the probe and now she fears for her uncle’s life.

2. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been booked under the following Sections of the IPC — 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Maksi police station and provisions under the POSCO Act, Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said. The FIR was registered early this morning.

3. Late last night, the government decided to hand over the probe to the CBI. The decision was taken after the SIT submitted its report. The content of the SIT probe is not known to anyone but it is being reported that ADGP Rajeev Krishna has held Sengar guilty of the conspiracy that led to the death of victim’s father in police custody.

4. Sengar said that he has full faith in the Yogi Adityanath government and will come out clean in the CBI probe. The MLA said he is willing to cooperate and reiterated the allegations levelled against him are baseless.

5. According to Arvind Kumar, apart from the SIT, the government has received two more reports – one from DIG (prison) Love Kumar and second from Unnao DM. The report submitted by Love Kumar deals with the role of jail administration in the death of victim’s father. The second report by DM was prepared to know what steps were taken by the doctors at the district hospital to save the man’s life.

6. Arvind Kumar said two doctors of Unnao district hospital have been suspended and disciplinary action will be taken against three doctors of the jail administration for negligence in attending the victim.

7. Victim’s uncle said the family is okay with the government decision to handover the case to the CBI. But he said the MLA should be arrested. “Let’s see if he will be arrested or not,” he said.

8. Defending Sengar, Bairia BJP MLA Surendra Singh told ANI that narco test be done on both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and victim to know the truth. He said that the girl had in past filed a false rape case against a man. At that time, the man had to spend six months in jail. He had earlier told PTI, “Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated.” On Wednesday, wife of the accused BJP MLA, Sangeeta Sengar, had also demanded narco tests of her husband and the girl.

9. On Wednesday midnight, Sengar visited SSP Deepak Kumar’s office in Lucknow, triggering speculation that he may surrender. But soon he returned from the SSP office. His supporters had indulged into a minor scuffle with mediapersons outside the SSP office. The MLA showed up here at around 11:45 am. Sengar said that he is innocent and he visited the SSP office to tell that he is not absconding as called by the media.

10. The autopsy report of the girl’s father said he died of blood poison due to perforation in the intestine. Family members have been maintaining that he died of the assault in the police custody. So far, police have arrested five people in connection with case including MLA’s brother Atul.