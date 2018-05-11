Unnao rape case: Two held for demanding Rs 1 crore from arrested MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two persons for posing as a BJP leader and a CBI officer to demand Rs 1 crore from rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife promising her to get the case dropped against him. According to media reports, the two were taken into custody on Thursday from Lucknow. They have been identified as Alok and Vijay, both residents of Lucknow.

A Hindustan Times report citing police officials said that Sengar’s wife Sangeeta had received a phone call on May 5 from an unknown number. The person on the other side introduced himself as a BJP and demanded Rs 1 crore from her to secure the release of her husband. When she said that it won’t be possible for her to arrange the amount, the person asked to arrange Rs 50 lakh. Sangeeta stays in Indira Nagar area of Lucknow.

Next day, she again received a call on her phone. This time, the person introduced himself as Rajiv Mishra, a CBI officer. He told Sangeeta to report to the CBI office on May 7 to hand over the amount. Sangeeta, reports said, informed her relatives about the phone calls. Relatives got suspicious and approached the Ghazipur police station in the capital. Police later arrested Alok and Vijay after tracking their location.

Sengar was arrested by the CBI on April 13 on charges of raping a Dalit girl at his Makhi village residence on the pretext of providing her job. He is an MLA from Bangarmau assembly of Unnao district. A Times of India report quoted Ghazipur SHO Sujeet Kumar Rai as saying that Sangeeta had on Wednesday lodged a case with police. In her complaint Sangeeta had claimed that she had received phone calls demanding Rs 1 crore to give her husband clean chit in the case. Sujeet said that the accused were arrested from Gosainganj.

According to the victim, the crime had taken place in June last year when she had gone to him seeking job. However, Sengar and his family have denied charges.

The case grabbed media attention when the victim attempted self-immolation outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow last month to protest inaction by the police. The police had initially said that the girl had not named Sengar in her complaint, but when Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case, the state government transferred the case to the CBI.