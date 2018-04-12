Unnao rape case: Will arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, SIT tells Allahabad HC; Highlights here

Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape case LIVE Updates: Facing all-round ire over the gangrape of a Dalit girl and the recent death of her father in police custody, Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday made a midnight visit to SSP Deepak Kumar’s office in Lucknow with his supporters triggering speculation that he may surrender. When confronted by mediapersons, Sengar said that he had come to inquire whether his name has appeared in any of the FIRs. When he came out of the SSP office, Sengar and his aides got into a scuffle with reporters. Taunting reports, Sengar said that he will go wherever you (media) says. “Let’s go sit in your channel office,” Sengar, who showed up at the SSP office at around 11:45 pm, said in a bid to assert that he wasn’t on the run.

Sengar is an accused in the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl and later forcing her father to withdraw the case. Reports have claimed that when the victim’s father refused to comply, he was picked up by the police. Later, Sengar’s brother and his aides allegedly thrashed him brutally in police custody. He succumbed to his injuries later.

3:43 pm: The Allahabad High Court to pronounce its order at 2 pm tomorrow.

3:05 pm: Union Minister Satyapal Singh said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. He said that sometimes such allegations are wrong but adds, “I don’t know how much is he (Sengar) involved in the case”.

2:50 pm: The SIT tells Allahabad High Court that it will arrest the rape accused MLA. The court's is expected to come at 3:30 pm.

2:50 pm: The SIT tells Allahabad High Court that it will arrest the rape accused MLA. The court’s is expected to come at 3:30 pm.

2 pm: BSP supremo Mayawati demands PM Narendra Modi to sit on fast against his party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

1:40 pm: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife Sangeeta admitted in ICU of Mayo Hospital in Lucknow.

1:30 pm: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to state whether Kuldeep Singh Sengar MLA will be arrested or not. The court has granted an hour time to the government to file its response. It also sought a detail report from the government. The court had yesterday taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

1 pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams government over inaction. He said that by the time the case will come to CBI, rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will escape. He also lashed out at the CBI’s style of functioning.

12:30 pm: NHRC points out that the UP Police failed to inform the commission about the death of victim’s father in police. Under the law, it is mandatory for the police to inform the NHRC about custodial deaths. The NHRC said that it came to know about the case only after it took suo motu cognisance of the matter based on media reports.

# Congress workers protest in Lucknow

Congress women wing's workers protest against the alleged inaction by UP govt in the Unnao rape case. On Thursday morning an FIR was lodged against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar but no arrests have been made yet.

12:05 pm: Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father’s murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA should be arrested as he will influence probe. I now fear for my uncle’s life: Unnao rape victim tells ANI

11:40 am: Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said that Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been booked under various sections of the IPL — 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Maksi police station and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said the FIR against the MLA was registered early this morning.

11:25 am: According to news agency PTI, defending Sengar, Bairia BJP MLA Surendra Singh had earlier said, “Tell me who will rape a mother of three? He is being falsely implicated.” Today, he told ANI that narco test be done on both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and victim to know the truth. He said that the girl had in past filed a false rape case against a man.

11:20 am: Wife of the accused BJP MLA, Sangeeta Sengar, had on Wdnesday demanded narco tests of her husband and the 17-year-old victim. She had claimed that her husband is innocent. She said that there was a political conspiracy behind this.

11:10 am: The autopsy report of the victim’s father said that he had internal injuries in the abdomen and other parts of the body. It said that he died of blood poisoning due to perforation in the intestine. His family members have claimed that he died as a result of assault in the police custody by MLA’s brother.

11 am: Arvind Kumar said that the government has suspended two doctors of the Unnao district hospital. He also announced that disciplinary action will be taken against three doctors of the jail department for negligence in attending the victim’s father.

10:55 am: Arvind Kumar also informed that apart from the SIT report, the government has received two more enquiry reports. While one report was submitted by DIG (prison) Love Kumar on the role of jail administration in the death of victim’s father, second report was drafted by Unnao DM on the lapses on part of the hospital where the victim’s father was admitted.

10:40 am: A report in The Indian Express claimed that the during the SIT’s investigation, a video was surfaced that purportedly shows the victim’s father alleging he was assaulted by the MLA’s brother Atul Singh in police custody. Atul was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He was the fifth person to be arrested in the case of death of the victim’s father.

10:25 am: BJP MLA from Bairia, Surendra Singh said that narco test should be done on Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the complainant. He said that if the MLA is found guilty, he should be punished. But, he said that he has heard this same girl had filed a false rape case against a man some years back and the man had to spend 6 months in jail.

10:10 am: Nobody is defending Kuldeep Singh Sengar. All we are saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now case has been given to CBI, they will decide on arrest: UP DGP OP Singh

10:10 am: Nobody is defending Kuldeep Singh Sengar. All we are saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now case has been given to CBI, they will decide on arrest: UP DGP OP Singh

UP DGP OP Singh addresses BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger as 'Mananiye (honourable)', later clarifies after objection by journalists, 'there is no harm in giving respect to an MLA even if he is an accused, he is not guilty yet'

10 am: Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the case has been transferred to CBI. He said that the victim had in her 2017 statement did not name the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He said that the government has decided to provide security to the victim’s family.

9:50 am: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he has full faith in the Yogi Adityanath government. He said that he will prove his innocence before the CBI. Speaking to CNN-News 18, Sengar said that he is willing to cooperate and reiterated that allegations of rape are baseless.

9:30 am: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to handover the cases of gangrape and death of the victim’s father in police custody to the CBI. The decision was taken after the SIT submitted its report to the government last evening.

9:20 am: The Yogi Adityanath government is facing flak from various quarters over its handling of the case and for allegedly shielding the accused as he is one of their own. The Congress has demanded that the PM sack Adityanath from the post. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said that the ‘Beti bachao’ campaign under Modi government should be renamed as ‘BJP se Beti bachao’.

9:15 am: Victim’s uncle said that family is happy that an FIR has been filed against Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He said that if this was done much earlier, his brother (victim’s father) would be alive today. “Let’s see if he (Sengar) will be arrested or not,” he told ANI.

9 am: The FIR was registered against Kuldeep Singh Sengar under Sections 363, 366, 376, 506 and POSCO Act.

8:32 am: An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. SO Rajesh Singh confirmed the development.

# Outside the SSP office, Sengar lashed out at the media for calling him an absconder. He said that he is innocent. Sengar said that he will abide by the law. He said that there is no FIR or warrant issued against him. He said that he will be available for questioning whenever required. His brother-in-law Shailesh Singh said that Sengar couldn’t meet the SSP but he told the inspector that he will turn up before police whenever asked to do so.

WATCH: Scuffle between media persons and supporters of Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger outside SSP office in Lucknow.

# The midnight drama unfolded hours after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Lucknow Additional Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna submitted its report to the government. The SIT team had in the afternoon visited the victim’s Makhi village. The content of the report is yet not known but reports say that the SIT has held Sengar guilty of conspiracy that led to the death of victim’s father.

8:55 am: The Allahabad High Court had on Wednesday taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter and decided to take up the matter for hearing today. The court had also ordered not to cremate the victim’s father body.