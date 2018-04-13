Unnao rape case Live updates: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over his silence; AAP to gherao PM’s residence on Sunday

Unnao rape case Live updates: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a Dalit girl

Unnao rape case Live updates: Amid growing anger over the delay in taking action against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor Dalit girl, the CBI today detained him from his Lucknow residence soon after the agency took over the porobe in the matter. He is presently being quizzed by CBI sleuths at the agency’s Lucknow office. He is likely to be produced before a court later today. The detention of the Bangarmau MLA comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath government handed over the probe to the country’s premier probe agency. The four-time MLA is also an accused of hatching conspiracy to kill the rape survivor’s father in police custody.

Sengar had in last year’s assembly poll defeated Samajwadi Party’s Badaloo Khan from Bangarmau seat in Unnao district. Before joining the BJP in 2017, Sengar had contested elections on BSP and Samajwadi Party tickets. In 2002, Sengar had successfully contested assembly election from Unnao Sadar on a BSP ticket. Later in 2007, he joined the Samajwadi Party and contested from Bangarmau. In 2012, he had against changed his constituency and entered the poll fray as an SP candidate from Bhagwant Nagar.

4:45 pm: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Yogi Adityanath government is protecting Sengar. He said that the collective conscience of the nation has been shaken over two incidents, but still PM Modi is silence. Singhvi said that the nation is waiting to listen from PM, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.

4 pm: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will gherao PM Narendra Modi’s residence on Sunday to protest his silence on Unnao and Kathua rape case. “Why is he silent? What is the reason? Even Manmohan Singh used to speak at times,” AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women & children? 2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting.#SpeakUp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018

3:30 pm: News agency ANI reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has directed party workers to hold candlelight march in all state capitals against Kathua and Unnao rape cases

3 pm: Allahabad High Court directs CBI to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar and submit a report on May 2. The court passed this order after the Additional Advocate General told the court that Sengar has been detained. The Chief Justice bench of the HC observed that detention will not serve the purpose. The court ordered CBI to probe all the three FIRs registered against the BJP MLA.

CBI team visits Makhi Police Station in Unnao in connection with #UnnaoRapeCase pic.twitter.com/We3gviKMnh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2018

2:25 pm: Rahul Gandhi earlier stood in support of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. It’s just his compulsion to take a stand this time but Amethi knows the truth. I have faith that justice will be provided: Smriti Irani on Congress’ candlelight march

2 pm: The CBI has called incumbent Unnao DSP Ashtbhuja Singh and Circle Officer Swatantra Kumar Singh for questioning. ADM BN Yadav has also been called by the probe agency.

1:40 pm: You (media) want investigation to be done in just two minutes. Actions are being taken by state government. Also, we are contemplating an amendment in law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age: Maneka Gandhi

Delhi: Protest outside Rajghat led by Delhi Commission for Women against #UnnaoCase and #KathuaCase pic.twitter.com/hGq6wJixuL — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

# BJP MLA Meenakshi Lekhi says that the Unnao victim had not named Sengar in the first complaint. She says that the accused must be punished and the victims must get justice. “The country is ours, the accused should not be allowed to escape. The government has condemned both Kathua and Unnao rape cases,” she said.

12:30 pm: CBI may quizz present Unnao SP Pushpanjali Devi and former SP Neha Pandey.

12:20 pm: Two members of the CBI have reached Unnao hospital. Three more officials have left for the victim’s village, Makhi.

12:05 pm: The CBI has filed three FIRs against the MLA. The first FIR says that Sengar has been booked under the Sections 363, 366, 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 2 and 4 of the POCSO Act. In the second FIR, the CBI has slapped charges under Sections 147, 323 and 504 of the IPC. In the third FIR, CBI has booked Sengar under IPC Sections 323, 504, 506 and Sections 3 and 25 under the Arms Act.

11:30 am: Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

11:20 am: According to a CNN-News18 report, the Centre is upset with DGP OP Singh who ‘wrongly’ advised the government on Sengar’s arrest.

11 am: According to reports, the seven-member CBI team will grill medical officers and police officials. The team will also speak to the family members of the victim.

10:40 am: India Today reported that the UP Police has come under the scanner of CBI after it emerged through the MLA’s calls details that he kept in touch with cops.

10:30 am: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said that her Ministry will amend the POCSO Act to include death penalty for the rapists of minors. “Will add death penalty for rapists of minors,” she said.

10:20 am: Kuldeep Singh Sengar says that he went to the CBI on his own. He asked reporters to confirm this with the officials. “I came on my own, ask the officer),” he was quoted as saying by the News18.

10 am: CBI team arrives at Lucknow hotel where victim’s family members are staying

9:55 am: Union Minister Smriti Irani says law agencies and government taking necessary steps. “As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming,” she said.

9:40 am: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the rape incident and called for action against the perpetrators. The Commission has issued a notice to Bairia (Ballia) BJP MLA Surendra Pal Singh for questioning the complainant’s accusation.

9:25 am: On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court rapped the Yogi Adityanath government for the delay in arrest of Sengar despite an FIR against him. The HC bench of Chief Justice DB Bhonsle said that if the situation persists, it will be forced to observe that law and order has collapsed in the state. The court reserved his decision on the matter. The order will be pronounced at 2 pm on Friday.

9:17 am: The rape survivor demands strict action against the MLA. “I want strict action be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment,” she told ANI.

# Citing CBI sources, ANI reported that the probe agency has registered three cases against the rape accused MLA.