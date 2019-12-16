Unnao rape case: Here is the chronology of events

Delhi court convicts Sengar for raping a minor girl. Acquits co-accused Shashi Singh. (Reuters Image)

Following is the chronology of events in the sensational Unnao rape case in which a Delhi court Monday convicted expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a minor girl.

Jun 4, 2017: 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Apr 3, 2018: Rape survivor’s father beaten up by some persons and arrested in false case of illegal arms act allegedly at behest of Sengar and 10 others.

Apr 8: Rape survivor tries to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction.

Apr 9: Rape survivor’s father dies in custody.

Apr 10: Allahabad HC transfers rape case to CBI.

Apr 13: Sengar arrested.

Jul 11: CBI files charge sheet in rape case.

Jul 17: Rape survivor, her family write letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi expressing threat and danger to their lives allegedly by Sengar and his men.

Jul 28: Over-speeding truck rams into car in which rape survivor, her family and their lawyer were travelling, killing her two aunts, leaving her and advocate critically injured.

Jul 29: FIR registered at Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli against Sengar and 9 others in connection with road accident.

Jul 30: Rape survivor’s letter to CJI comes into light.

Jul 31: SC takes cognisance of letter, seeks report from its secretary general on delay in placing it before bench.

Aug 1: SC transfers five cases related to rape case to Delhi, directs trial court to complete trial in 45 days.

Aug 5: Day-to-day trial commences at Tis Hazari Court here.

Rape survivor air-lifted to Trauma Centre, AIIMS, from King George’s Medical College in Lucknow.

Aug 9: Court frames charge against Sengar and female co-accused Shashi Singh in rape case.

Sep 11: Special temporary court set up at AIIMS to record statement of rape survivor.

Sep 25: Rape survivor discharged from AIIMS.

Dec 6: Rape survivor shifts to rented accommodation in Delhi arranged by Delhi Commission for Women on trial court’s order.

Dec 10: Court reserves judgement.

Dec 16: Delhi court convicts Sengar for raping a minor girl. Acquits co-accused Shashi Singh.