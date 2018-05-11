Unnao rape case: CBI probe confirms victim’s charge against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, says police acted in connivance with accused

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with his associates clashing with media when he reached at ssp office lucknow to prove him self innosent. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 11.04.2018)

Less than a a month after taking over the probe into the Unnao gang-rape case on April 13, the Central Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the crime, had raped the girl at his residence in Makhi village on June 4 last year as his female accomplice Shashi Singh stood guard outside the room where the crime took place.

A Times Of India report, citing sources, said that the probe agency has also pointed out at lapses on the part of the police in handling the case. It said that while the girl constantly named Sengar as an accused, the police kept his name and others outside the FIR filed on June 20 as well as the chargesheet filed in August.

Quoting an official, it said that police deliberately delayed the medical examination of the girl. The official said that the police also delayed sending her clothes to a forensic laboratory for tests. It said that police showed negligence as it was in connivance with the accused.

The report said that the CBI has recorded the rape survivor’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC which will be presented before the court as an evidence. It said that the CBI has also questioned the arrested accused persons including Sengar and Shashi at length after they were taken into custody following an intervention made by the Allahabad High Court.

Here is the timeline of events as per CBI:

June 4, 2017: The victim was raped by Sengar after being brought to his residence in Makhi village by Shashi on the pretext of providing a job.

June 4 to June 10: The victim was threatened and hence couldn’t speak.

June 11: She was kidnapped by three persons who have been identified as Shubham Singh (son of Shashi Singh), Awadh Narayan and Brijesh Yadav.

June 11 to June 19: The victim was gang-raped mostly in an SUV while on the move.

June 20: When the girl was found and approached the local police station in Makhi village to file a complaint against the MLA and others, the officers appeared reluctant to register her case. When they did file an FIR, Sengar, Shashi and others’ names were not included in the document.

August: When the police filed a chargesheet, their names were not included. The police had only named those three persons who had raped her between June 11 and 19.

As per CBI sources cited by TOI, the police diluted the survivor’s complaint and didn’t disclose what the complaint had originally said at the time of lodging her case. The police, it said, took the serious account of the case only after the suspension of DSP, local SHO and four constables.

The case was handed over to the CBI last month after the Yogi Adityanath government faced severe embarrassment for not taking action against Sengar, an MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao district.