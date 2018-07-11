Unnao rape case: CBI files chargesheet, names BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar as accused

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar chargesheeted in Unnao rape case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation today filed a charge sheet in the much debated Unnao rape case and charged BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar as an accused in the case. The development comes days after immense criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath for alleged inaction. The revelation of the case had led to huge protests across the country and called for his arrest after the Unnao rape case came to light. Sengar is already in jail for allegedly raping the teenager in June 2017.

As per various media reports, charges were filed against the Bangermau MLA before Special CBI court in Lucknow. The chargesheet named Sengar and his alleged associate Sashi Singh as accused in the case. The victim had earlier alleged that she was raped by the MLA in Unnao at his residence on June 4 last year where she had gone with a relative requesting for a job.

The state government, faced with embarrassment, recommended a CBI investigation in April this year. Sengar is a four-time legislator from UP.

Recently, the purported video of the victim’s father before his death had gone viral in which the man had alleged that he was beaten up mercilessly, including with rifle butts, by the MLA’s brother Atul Sengar and others in the presence of police.

The police had arrested Atul Sengar and four others for assaulting the man. The probe agency booked Kuldeep Singh Sengar for criminal conspiracy. After the autopsy was done on the victim’s father, the medical report said there were multiple abrasions near abdomen, thighs, arms, above and below knee joints and arms, suggesting that his death might have been due to physical assault.