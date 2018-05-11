Unnao rape case: CBI denies confirming charges against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today denied concluding that it has confirmed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s role in the gang-rape case of a Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. In a statement issued on its website, the country’s premier investigation said that media reports suggesting so are purely speculative and that the agency has so far not submitted its conclusion in the case.

The agency said that the probe in three cases related to the certain incidents including alleged rape, violence etc in Unnao are still underway. “CBI has not given any update/conclusion/views with respect to the cases to any media person. All such stories related to said cases published/broadcast in the media recently are purely speculative,” the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, a Times of India report claimed that the CBI has found that charges levelled against Sengar by the victim were correct. Several media outlets, including FinancialExpress.com, cited the TOI report on the CBI’s findings against Sengar. The daily stated that the CBI during its probe found serious lapses on the part of the police in handling the case. It said that police acted in connivance with the accused and thus no action was initiated against the accused MLA.

The daily reported that police swung into action only after the suspension of officials for negligence in the probe. Sengar was arrested by the CBI on April 13 after an intervention made by the Allahabad High Court. Besides Sengar, the CBI also arrested his female accomplice Shashi who, as per the TOI report, had brought the victim to Sengar’s residence in Makhi village on pretext of providing her job.

The case was handed over to the CBI after the state government invited embarrassment from various quarters for allowing its MLA to roam free despite facing serious charges.

Meanwhile, the victim has demanded death penalty for the accused for raping her killing her father, ANI reported. Her uncle demanded security for the family members from the government so that they can record their statement before the court fearlessly.