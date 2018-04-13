Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar detained by CBI

Unnao rape case: In a major development in Unnao rape case, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the wee hours of Thursday. (PTI)

Unnao rape case: In a major development in Unnao rape case, accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was detained by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday. This comes a day after the Centre approved a probe by the CBI into the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. A notification was issued on Wednesday by the Personnel Ministry following a request for a CBI probe by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself last Sunday outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence alleging police inaction against Sengar. The victim’s father died in judicial custody almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA’s brother and others. A purported video of the girl’s father before his death has also gone viral and was aired by several TV news channels. In the video, he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLA’s brother and others in the presence of police.

Rahul Gandhi leads midnight candlelight march over rape cases, asks PM to begin ‘beti bachao‘

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate in Delhi last night to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it’s time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk on ‘beti bachao’ (save the girl child). Amid slogans against the BJP and the Prime Minister during the march, Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety. Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra as also their children, besides scores of Congress leaders, party workers and others, who were seen shouting slogans, carrying candles and some even placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir while demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of two heinous gangrapes — one in Unnao (UP) and the other in Kathua (J&K).

“We are here against crimes being committed against women, against rapes, violence and murder and the government must act on this. This is a national issue and not a political one,” Gandhi said at the march in the heart of the national capital. “This is about our women. Thousands are present here including the common people and people from all parties. This situation is such today that one after another incident of murder, rape and violence is taking place in various parts of the country. We are standing here against that and we want the government to act,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)