Unnao rape case: BJP leader IP Singh drops bombshell on Adityanath govt, says a ‘prominent person’ blocked Kuldeep Sengar’s arrest

IP Singh, senior BJP leader and an ex-state minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, has said that an ‘influential person’ interfered in Unnao rape case and stalled the arrest of gang-rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made up his mind on arresting Sengar and Unnao Supretendent of Police. However, a phone call from aential pn influerson forced a change in tact, resulting in embarrassment and all-round condemnation for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Pujaniya Yogi Ji had decided to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the arrest would have been made in the Chief Minister’s office. Along with this, Maharaj Ji had decided to suspend the Unnao Supretendent of Police, however, the matter got delayed due to interference of a big person and the entire party suffered due to it,” he said in a Tweet. (Kundeep Sengar ko giraftaar karne ka faisla Pujniya Yogi ji ne le liya tha aur CM office mein girataari hoti, sath-sath Unnao Kaptan ko nilambit karna Maharaj Ji ne tay kar liya tha lekin achanak ek bade vyakti ke hastchep se mamla lambit hogya jiska khamiyaja poori party ne bhugta).

Going by Singh’s claims, the matter becomes a deeper mystery, and raises questions if someone from the top BJP leadership intervened in favour of the accused. Sengar, the accused MLA, has not been arrested yet. However, the Police in Uttar Pradesh today registered an FIR against Sengar, after immense pressure from within the party and media. The development came hours after the government said it would hand over investigation into the case to the CBI.

Speaking to media, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the local police will continue with the probe till CBI takes over the matter. Speaking on the arrest of Sengar, he said that a decision has be taken by the CBI on the merits of the case after investigation.

The police registered the case against Sengar this morning under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Makhi police station area.

The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation). “An FIR be lodged under appropriate sections considering the allegations of rape levied on MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others and the investigation be handed over to CBI,” the Principal Secretary (Information) said in a statement late last night.