Unnao rape case: Adityanath government removes security cover of accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday removed the ‘Y’ category security cover of Unnao rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The move comes after Sengar, the main accused in a rape case, was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 13 and was later sent to seven days police custody.

The central investigative agency has registered three cases against the lawmaker relating to the crime which he committed last year. In its complaint to Uttar Pradesh Police, which is now a part of CBI’s FIR, the victim’s mother had alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard. The victim’s family had also alleged that the brother of the accused lawmaker, Atul Singh Sengar, too had raped the girl along with his companions. The family had further alleged that Sengar later beat the girl’s father for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. The father of the victim later died in judicial custody.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had charged the BJP legislator under various sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC)- 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later, the case was transferred to the central investigative agency by Yogi Adityanath government following massive protests and public outcry across the country over the incident.

What is ‘Y’ category security?

In India, the security cover is divided into five categories which include: ‘SPG’ category, ‘Z+’ category, ‘Z’ category, ‘Y’ category and ‘X’ category.

The ‘Y’ category has a security cover of 11 personnel, including one or two commandos and police personnel. Depending on the threat to the person, the government from time to time uses it to provide the security blanket to the persons.

Normally, this coverage includes the individuals like the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, the judges of Supreme Court and High Court, the Chiefs of Armed Forces, Governors of State, Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers.

The alleged misuse of security category by politicians has come in for severe public criticism for being a waste of taxpayer’s money. Such security covers, on the other hand, are often seen by the powerful as a status symbol.