Unnao rape: BJP finally cracks the whip, expels prime accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party

Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled its Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party. Sengar, the prime accused in a rape case, was suspended from the party earlier. An MLA from Bangarmau constituency in Unnao district, Sengar is currently behind bars in Sitapur jail for raping a girl at his Unnao residence in 2017.

Sengar was suspended from the party after a rape case was filed against him by the victim last year. Recently, the CBI booked him under murder charges following the accident involving the victim and her lawyer on NH-31 in Rae Bareli. In Sunday’s accident, the girl and her lawyer suffered critical injuries while her two aunts were killed.

Sengar is a four-time MLA. His involvement in the rape case invited flak from the opposition parties and other quarters and the pressure had been mounting on the BJP to act against him.

Meanwhile, three of the nine security personnel who were assigned to guard the victim have been suspended by the Yogi Adityanath government. The girl was provided police security by the state government after she had expressed fear for her life from Sengar’s men. However, on Sunday no cop was present with the girl when the accident happened.