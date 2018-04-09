Unnao Rape: Akhilesh Yadav demands Yogi Adityanath’s resignation after father of teenager victim dies

“Painful death in the police custody of the rape victim’s father, who tried to self-sacrifice at the Chief Minister’s residence, is extremely disturbing,” Yadav said on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi over the issue of alleged rape of woman in Unnao. “Painful death in the police custody of the rape victim’s father, who tried to self-sacrifice at the Chief Minister’s residence, is extremely disturbing,” Yadav said on Twitter. “It should be probed at the highest level with an unbiased inquiry. Taking the moral responsibility to safeguard the values of women, the Chief Minister should resign immediately,” he added.

Earlier, the father of the woman (18), who alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers, died while in judicial custody, PTI has reported. Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail last night. He passed away during treatment. Speaking to media on the matter, District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said that cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem examination of the deceased.

The DM further said that a probe had been ordered into the matter. Police had arrested Pappu on April 5 under the Arms Act, allegedly after he was beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA’s brother.

On Sunday, the daughter of the deceased tried to immolate herself near the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow. However, the immolation bid was foiled by the police.

Lucknow’s Gautampalli police station inspector Vijaysen Singh said that the immolation incident took place outside the Golf Club gate (near the official residence of the chief minister), where the girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped.

The girl also alleged that the Unnao police had not registered a case against the BJP MLA despite her complaint and no action was taken, he added. Sengar is a UP Assembly lawmaker who represents Unnao district’s Bangermau constituency, around 90 km from the state capital. The police official said the girl was made to appear before Rajiv Krishan, the Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, who ordered a probe by the Lucknow police.

Reacting on the issue, Sengar refuted the allegations against him and said, “It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation…I have no problem with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment.”