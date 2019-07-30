Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to stay suspended from BJP

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused in 2017 of raping a minor girl on the promise of giving her a job. (PTI Photo)

Unnao rape case accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain suspended from the party on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. “He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway,” the party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sengar was accused in 2017 of raping a minor girl on the promise of giving her a job. The case came to limelight in 2018 when the survivor tried to set herself on fire in front of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. The survivor and her family alleged police inaction and the case was then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sengar was sent to police custody and is currently lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

The rape survivor, now 19-years-old, was critically injured on Sunday when a overspeeding truck rammed into the car she was travelling in. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident, while her lawyer was also critically injured. The woman and the lawyer are being treat at a hospital in Lucknow.

The woman’s mother has alleged that Sengar was behind the attack. She claimed that even though the BJP leader was behind the bars, his men were outside. After first stating that the incident appeared to be an accident, the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday registered a murder case in the car-truck collision.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi targeted the saffron party for not taking any action against Sengar. “For God’s sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. Its still not too late,” Priyanka tweeted. Tagging a copy of the FIR, Gandhi tweeted, “This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident.”