Unnao rape case update: Family refuses airlifting survivor to Delhi, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Unnao rape case has triggered country-wide protests. (File Photo/PTI)

Unnao rape case update: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed airlifting the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi after her family refused to move her from Lucknow. The apex court was informed that the family of the rape survivor was not in favour of her being shifted outside the state capital Lucknow where she is currently undergoing treatment. The woman is battling for her life after suffering grievous injuries in a road accident earlier this week. The court has also barred media from revealing the identity of the rape survivor.

“No media house will directly, indirectly or in any manner disclose identity of Unnao rape survivor,” the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, told the Supreme Court that the rape survivor’s mother was satisfied by the medical treatment being rolled out to her daughter in Lucknow.

The condition of the woman and her lawyer is stable. However, she is still on ventilator, a doctor treating them at a Lucknow hospital said.

The apex court was also informed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken over the security of the survivor and her lawyer's families.