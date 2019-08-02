Unnao rape case update: Family refuses airlifting survivor to Delhi, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has also barred media from revealing the identity of the Unnao rape survivor.
Unnao rape case update: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed airlifting the Unnao rape survivor to Delhi after her family refused to move her from Lucknow. The apex court was informed that the family of the rape survivor was not in favour of her being shifted outside the state capital Lucknow where she is currently undergoing treatment. The woman is battling for her life after suffering grievous injuries in a road accident earlier this week. The court has also barred media from revealing the identity of the rape survivor.
“No media house will directly, indirectly or in any manner disclose identity of Unnao rape survivor,” the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.
Also Read: Supreme Court orders transfer of Unnao rape cases to Delhi, sets 45-day deadline to conclude trial
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, told the Supreme Court that the rape survivor’s mother was satisfied by the medical treatment being rolled out to her daughter in Lucknow.
The condition of the woman and her lawyer is stable. However, she is still on ventilator, a doctor treating them at a Lucknow hospital said.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been tasked to probe the road accident which took place in Rae Bareli, has sought the custody of driver and cleaner of the truck which allegedly rammed into the vehicle carrying the rape survivor, her family and lawyer. The CBI has been asked by the Supreme Court to submit a report concerning the accident in which two of the survivor’s aunts were killed within seven days.
Also Read: Unnao rape: BJP finally cracks the whip, expels prime accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party
The Supreme Court had on Thursday transferred all cases connected to the 2017 Unnao rape case to a Delhi court. The top court had also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide the an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor’s family.
The Supreme Court had also asked the concerned authorities to ensure that trial in the rape case involving the now expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is completed within 45 days.
Sengar, a four-time MLA was arrested in April last year after a woman accused him of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.