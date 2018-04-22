Unnao horror continues! Another minor girl gangraped, four including victim’s father booked

In yet another horror story reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped on the pretext of providing a job. According to news agency ANI, the victim is a minor and a case has been registered against four people including the father of the victim.

The incident comes to light amid a nationwide outrage over alleged rape of a girl in Unnao involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar, the lawmaker from Bangamau in Unnao, is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and conspiring to kill her father, who died later after allegedly being beaten up brutally in police custody by the MLA’s brother.

The Uttar Pradesh government is facing a barrage of criticism from various quarters over rising incidents of rape in the state. The Unnao case involving Sengar pushed the Yogi Adityanath government on the back foot after police initially apparently didn’t show much interest in taking up the complaint of the vistim, thus giving ammunition to the opposition to attack the government. The opposition accused Yogi Adityanath government of shielding the rape accused MLA.

Sengar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after an intervention by the Allahabad High Court. The MLA is currently in the custody of the probe agency.

Meanwhile, there are reports that security of Sengar has been withdrawn by the state government. Sengar was a ‘Y’ category security cover protectee.