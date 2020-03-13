Unnao case: Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder of victim’s father

Published: March 13, 2020 12:09:24 PM

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years' imprisonment in the murder case of Unnao rape victim's father.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, bjp, Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Unnao, Bangarmau seat, Unnao district, CBIThe victim’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the victim’s family.

The victim’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

