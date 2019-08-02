Unnao case: Day after SC sets deadline, CBI assigns 20 additional officers to probe car crash

The CBI has booked 10 people for the incident, including Sengar, who is currently in jail on charges of raping the girl.

A day after the Supreme Court gave the central probe agency a seven-day deadline to probe the car crash involving the Unnao rape survivor, in which two of her aunts lost their lives last Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation has assigned 20 more officials to probe the incident. The latest addition takes the number of officials probing the case to 25. Last Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor along with her aunts and lawyer were on their way from Unnao to Raebareli when their car collided with a truck. While her aunts died in the incident, she and the lawyer have been admitted in the hospital for treatment.

“CBI has constituted an additional Special Team of around 20 officers including SP, ASP, DSP, Inspector and SI level officers to assist in the case registered on July 30 related to Unnao survivor accident case,” the agency said in a statement. The statement by the CBI further added, “Apart from this, a six member CFSL (forensic) team of CBI have left for the accident spot for examination. Investigation in the matter will continue as per Supreme Court order.”

After the incident, a case was filed against Bangermau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who the girl had earlier accused of raping her. Taking strict action against the MLA, BJP also announced its decision to expel him from the party. The Unnao rape survivor continues to remain critical and is on ventilator While the lawyer is now breathing without a ventilator, he is being being given oxygen with the help of a tube that is inserted in the windpipe, the hospital said.

The CBI has booked 10 people for the incident, including Sengar, who is currently in jail on charges of raping the girl. The Uttar Pradesh police had on Monday filed a murder case against him and nine others after the girl’s family registered a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the incident.