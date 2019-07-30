Unnao accident: Yogi government recommends CBI probe into road tragedy, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar booked for murder

Police and people stand near the wreckage of the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling during its collision with a truck near Rae Bareli on Sunday afternoon. (PTI Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has recommended a CBI probe into a road accident involving Unnao rape survivor, two of her aunts and her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Sunday afternoon. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar on Monday night said in a statement that a formal request for a CBI probe has been sent to Centre.

“The government has decided to refer the investigation to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard,” the statement said.

BJP MLA from Bangarmau Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the infamous Unnao rape case. He is currently lodged in jail.

The road accident took place on Sunday afternoon in Rae Bareli when the victim, her family members and her lawyer were going to meet her uncle who is lodged in jail in a separate case. The vehicle in which they were traveling was hit by an overspeeding truck on NH-31. While two of the girl’s aunts were killed in the accident, the survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

Earlier, DGP OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident if a request is made. Singh informed that the truck was over speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, he said that it appears to be an accident but assured that a detailed unbiased probe will be done in the matter.

The number plate of the truck was blackened, he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the victim’s family filed a complaint. The mother of the victim claimed a conspiracy to finish her family.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is four-time MLA from Bangermau in Unnao district. He is accused of raping the woman in 2017. He was arrested last year in April after the victim tried to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow.