Unnao accident case handed over to CBI

The UP government was under massive pressure to hand over the case to CBI.

The investigation of the Unnao accident case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath government recommended CBI probe into the road accident involving Unnao rape survivor. In the accident, the victim lost two of her aunts. Her mother and lawyer were also seriously injured in the accident. They were hit by an over-speeding truck which had its number plate blackened.

The accident shocked the nation as the victim has lost three family members ever since the case came to light. The mother of the victim claimed that it wasn’t an accident but a conspiracy to finish all the family members. The UP government came under massive pressure to hand over the case to CBI. The Congress urged the Supreme Court to take Suo-moto cognizance of the incident.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said: “The unfortunate and pre-meditated intent to kill the unfortunate victim of the Unnao rape case and her family is extremely shocking, disturbing and it has jerked the collective conscience of the citizenry of this country.”

He further said that right from the time this incident took place, concerted attempts have been made by the state government to shield its MLA who is the principal accused in this unfortunate and reprehensible incident involving a minor girl. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the Unnao rape case and is currently in jail.

Acting under the pressure, the UP Police on Monday slapped murder and conspiracy charge on the BJP legislator.

Stepping up the pressure on the saffron party, the Congress asked the BJP to expel the rape accused MLA. However, the BJP said that Sengar was already under suspension and will remain so until the verdict is out in the case.