Unnao accident case: Day after questioning Kuldeep Singh Sengar, CBI carries out searches at multiple locations

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was expelled from BJP earlier this week amid growing public outrage.

The Central Bureau of investigations is carrying out searches in multiple locations in regard to the accident involving the Unnao rape case survivor. The survivor and her lawyer were critically injured on Sunday when a overspeeding truck rammed into the car that they were travelling in. Two of the woman’s aunts were killed in the accident.

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar was accused by a woman in 2017 of raping her 17-year-old daughter. The case was handed over to the CBI after the survivor tried to self-immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Sengar was arrested on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail. Earlier this week, the saffron party expelled Sengar amid growing public outrage.

The mother was alleged that Sunday’s ‘accident’ was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP lawmaker to kill her daughter. The CBI has registered a murder case against Sengar and is investigating the accident.

The CBI has withheld details about the searches being carried out, but a bureau official told news agency PTI 17 places are currently being searched.

On Saturday, CBI had grilled Sengar in connection with the accident for several hours. The Supreme Court has asked the agency to complete their investigations within a fortnight. The CBI is also trying to recreate the sequence of events of the car-truck crash in Rae Bareli. The driver and owner of the truck that was involved in the crash have also been questioned by the agency.

The 19-year-old victim is being treated at a Lucknow hospital and remains critical. Doctors attending to her told PTI that she has developed pneumonia and is being kept on ventilator support. Her lawyer has been taken off the ventilator, but he is still not out of danger.