Unnao accident: Akhilesh Yadav meets victim’s family in Lucknow as Opposition ups ante against Adityanath govt

Akhilesh Yadav met victim’s family in the hospital (ANI Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Speaking to reporters after meeting the family of the Unnao rape survivor who was seriously injured in a road accident victim’s family, the former Chief Minister said, “Accident of Unnao rape victim is unfortunate and condemnable. It has shocked women of the country. Her father was beaten by police on instructions of BJP leaders, FIR was registered after she tried to immolate herself. It’s natural that people are questioning the government and the BJP MLA.”

The condition of the survivor and his lawyer Mahendra Singh is serious and both have been kept on ventilator at a Lucknow hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Commission for Women has reached Lucknow to meet the Unnao rape victim, her family, DGP, the INvestigating Officer and SSP. The team met the mother of the victim but couldn’t meet the victim as the doctor advised against it.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe into the entire incident in which the 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed.

In a statement, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) said, “The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to the Government of India in this regard.”

On Monday, OP Singh, DGP, UP Police had termed the incident as an accident. The police have also registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the victim’s family lodged an FIR alleging “conspiracy” behind the road accident. The complaint has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)- 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy).

“The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter,” said Singh to PTI.

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP’s Bangermau assembly constituency, is accused of raping a woman when she visited his home in search of a job. The lawmaker was arrested last April and is in jail.

Several political leaders have also criticised the Adityanath government for failing to provide safety to the rape survivor. The issue was also raised in both the houses of the Parliament on Monday.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao rape case? Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the road accident.