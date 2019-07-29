Unnao accident a special education bulletin for women: Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at BJP

The former Congress chief said that the accident was a special education bulletin for women and that they must not ask questions if a ruling party leader is accused of raping them. (Reuters)

Unnao accident: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ after Unnao rape survivor met with an accident that left two of her aunts dead and her lawyer and herself critically injured. BJP MLA from Bangarmau Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the infamous Unnao rape case and is currently in jail. The accident happened when the victim was going to meet her uncle who is lodged in jail in a separate case along with her family members and her advocate. The vehicle in which they were traveling was hit by a truck that had its number plate blackened. While the mother of the victim has claimed a conspiracy to finish her family, the police have denied any such angle so far.

Taking a dig at PM Modi’s pet slogan on saving and educating the girl child, the former Congress chief said that the accident was a special education bulletin for women and that they must not ask questions if a ruling party leader is accused of raping them. “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you,” he said in a tweet.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also come down heavily on the Adityanath government. In a series of tweets, she said: “So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates.”

“She (victim) herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a “भयमुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश” campaign???” She further asked that does the government have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore or was that never on its agenda.

The Unnao accident has rocked the nation with a growing clamour among Opposition leaders and social media users for an SIT inquiry into the case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded a high power inquiry into the accident. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that the police are saying the accident happened due to rain. “They are speaking the language of those who are sitting above them in government,” he added. Several other parties have also sought a thorough probe by a central agency into the matter.