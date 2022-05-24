Unlike Shakhas, Madrassas teach empathy and self-respect: Owaisi hits back at Assam CM Himanta Sarma

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks demanding that “the word Madrassa should cease to exist”. Owaisi hit back at Sarma saying “unlike Shakhas, they teach self-respect and empathy” at Madrasas.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “While Sanghis were acting as British agents, Madrasas were at the forefront of the freedom movement. Many madrasas do teach science, math & social studies besides Islam. Illiterate Sanghis wouldn’t understand. Why did Hindu social reformer Raja Ram Mohun Roy study in a madrasa? Obsessing over Muslim ancestry shows your inferiority complex. Muslims have enriched India & will continue to do so.”

Owaisi pointed out that Sarma was busy giving hate speeches when many have died and several displaced in Assam floods. “18 people have died in Assam & 7 lakh have been affected due to floods but he’s busy with hate speech,” Owaisi further wrote on his social media handle.

Addressing a media meet organised by RSS-linked weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser, Sarma said, “Madrassa, the word itself, should cease to exist. Till this madrassa will be in mind, children can never become a doctor or an engineer.”

“If you ask a child while admitting him to a madrassa…no children would agree. Children are admitted to madrassa by violating their human rights,” he further said.

Sarma’s comments also drew the ire of the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti who claimed that all BJP-ruled states were competing against each other when it came to hassling Muslim citizens. “Attempts are being made to turn the country into Gujarat model, UP model, Assam model, MP model – whatever you want to call it. CMs are competing against each other that who can hassle Muslims the most. So, issues of temples and mosques are being raised”, Mufti was quoted as saying to reporters by news agency ANI.

“Muslims are being provoked to react so that these people get a chance to execute another episode like that in Gujarat or UP. The British pitted Hindus against Muslims, today BJP is doing it. PM is watching silently. His party thinks it means what they’re doing is right,” Mufti further claimed.