Unless political system changes, nothing will change, says Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today called for change in India’s political system, including the right to recall elected representatives and more representation for women, saying people should have a greater say in democracy. He said people are less aware about the selection of their elected representatives, and choose them based on caste, religion and region, which is not the way to take the country forward. Addressing a Youth Conclave on Nation Building organised by Sri Krishna Institutions here, he said people should have the right to recall elected representatives, even though it can be abused, but in the long run it will help in realising “a direct democracy.” “Unless the political system changes, nothing will change, since people should matter and have more say, which will lead to a direct democracy,” Gandhi said. On reservation for women, the Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh said only 11 per cent women are in Parliament and 9 per cent in state assemblies. He said largely relatives of political leaders were entering the Houses. “Without the suffix of Gandhi, I would not have addressed you today,” he said, adding that this system should change. Women who have no political background should enter politics, Gandhi said. He said India now has its first woman defence minister in Nirmala Sitharaman, but the Supreme Court has had only six women judges since 1950. He said the problem is people do not challenge the system, adding that they need not depend on those who are bad and corrupt. The 37-year-old leader said the solution for these problem lies with the youth, who should fight to make the dreams of people come true.
Mar 2, 2018 at 7:01 pm
It is good to read/hear from a horse mouth like Mr Varun Gandhi and should be appreciated for his bold thinking. But the real problem lies not in the system of working democracy but the mindset and way of thinking of society as a whole. The psyche and opinion of an individual is built upon the 'cultural brought up with a conditioned mindset' which rarely gives space for rational thinking. The over reliance of societies and communities on fundamental principles based on 'patriarchal society' all over the world from time immemorial have distinctly discriminated women, poor, des utes or downtrodden irrespective of their class, caste, creed, colour and cowed communities. Therefore an abrupt change in societal behaviour is impossible as can be seen in non implementation of 33 reservation for women in parliament. Further, a dynamic, bold, strong and versatile leader is needed with the ability to take one and all with due respect to the one who criticises him for the benefit of society.
