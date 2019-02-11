University reservation roster: Govt could bring ordinance if plea in Supreme Court rejected

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 8:19 PM

Earlier, the apex court rejected a special leave petition filed by the government. Javadekar informed the House that the government will now file a review petition on the faculty reservation system for universities.

University reservation, faculty reservation, 200 point roaster, 13 point roaster, faculty reservation in universityLast month, the top court had upheld Allahabad High Court’s judgement that reservation in facility positions should be applied department-wise and not in the university as a unit. (PTI)

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the government can bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the Supreme Court is rejected. The minister made the announcement while responding to a supplementary during Question Hour.

Earlier, the apex court rejected a special leave petition filed by the government. Javadekar informed the House that the government will now file a review petition on the faculty reservation system for universities.

Last month, the top court had upheld Allahabad High Court’s judgement that reservation in facility positions should be applied department-wise and not in the university as a unit. The centre had challenged the High Court’s judgement but a bench led by Justice UU Lalit dismissed its petition.

Following the Allahabad High Court’s order, the University Grants Commission had announced that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of posts to be reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Several parties including SP, BSP and RJD have been protested against the new reservation policy for faculty appointments. The legislators from SP, BSP, RJD and CPI have been asking the government to introduce a new bill to protect the interest of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. University reservation roster: Govt could bring ordinance if plea in Supreme Court rejected
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition