University reservation roster: Govt could bring ordinance if plea in Supreme Court rejected

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the government can bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the Supreme Court is rejected. The minister made the announcement while responding to a supplementary during Question Hour.

Earlier, the apex court rejected a special leave petition filed by the government. Javadekar informed the House that the government will now file a review petition on the faculty reservation system for universities.

Last month, the top court had upheld Allahabad High Court’s judgement that reservation in facility positions should be applied department-wise and not in the university as a unit. The centre had challenged the High Court’s judgement but a bench led by Justice UU Lalit dismissed its petition.

Following the Allahabad High Court’s order, the University Grants Commission had announced that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of posts to be reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Several parties including SP, BSP and RJD have been protested against the new reservation policy for faculty appointments. The legislators from SP, BSP, RJD and CPI have been asking the government to introduce a new bill to protect the interest of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBC.