‘United opposition’ not possible without Congress’ support: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has asked all opposition parties to bury their differences and come together to take on the BJP when the country goes to the polls next year. According to News18, Abdullah has said that the ‘united opposition’ can’t take a final shape without Congress’ support. On Friday, Abdullah had met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata where he said that the two talked about the prevailing situation in the country and the need to form a ‘united front’ ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna, Abdullah said that there is a sense of fear prevailing among the minority community in the country under the BJP’s rule.

“Of course no discussions between the two of us would be complete without discussing the prevailing situation in the country,” he said, adding that the need that is there for us to be together for a united front, a united force and take on the BJP in the forthcoming general elections that are due next year.

“Going ahead the other parties also have to be included. We will try to set aside the differences as far as possible and go for the best in terms of taking the fight to the BJP in 2019,” he added.

Replying to question that who will be the prime ministerial nominee of the ‘united opposition’, he said: “The elections dates are yet to be announced, we haven’t filed our papers, we have not contested elections and you are talking about Prime Minister. Our aim should be to take our fight to the BJP. It is not correct to think about names right now. If we start doing that, we will spoil the thing that we are trying to achieve.”

“You asked the question here and Mamata didi took two steps back. Mamata didi is still putting her all energy in ensuring the safety of people in West Bengal. We will definitely take her help… her good works she has done here…. Didi is doing well in Bengal and we will request her to be in Delhi when the time comes,” he added.

The NC leader’s remark comes in the backdrop of reports suggesting that Mamata Banerjee is leading the PM race in the opposition camp. The talks gained momentum after a section of media reported that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he is not opposed to backing an ally’s leader for the top post.