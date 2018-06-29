United front to take on Modi? Ex-PM Deve Gowda says opposition parties may not fight together in 2019

The remark lays bare the chinks that appeared in the Karnataka coalition government and, if allowed to continue, could deal a major blow to the much-talked-about coalition

The rift in the post-poll alliance between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) over a number of issues now looks set to deal a significant blow to the idea of a united opposition that would take on Narendra Modi’s BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has come up with a surprising statement on the full display of opposition parties in Bengaluru during H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister.

The ex-PM has said that “it is not necessary that the parties, which attended the swearing-in ceremony, will fight together in all states” even as he favoured immediate formation of a third front to take on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gowda also asserted that JD(S) will fight with Congress in Karnataka “despite having small issues with them”. Leaders of Congress, TMC, BSP, SP, AAP, CPI (M) and TDP were all present at the oath ceremony held on May 23.

The remark lays bare the chinks that appeared in the Karnataka coalition government and, if allowed to continue, could deal a major blow to the much-talked-about coalition that has brought the anti-BJP parties together with a common goal of defeating PM Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, no leader has chosen to comment on the Prime Ministerial candidate choice saying that will be decided after the polls.

Deve Gowda’s remark came after he allayed fears that Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition would fall apart. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he had said “there will be no danger to the government. There is anxiety among you (the media)…now go back with satisfaction.” However, Gowda chose not to comment when asked about remarks made by former CM and Congress-JD(S) coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah that the current Karnataka government will survive for only a year. “It is his feeling,” he added.

Kannada television channels had broadcast a video that showed Siddaramaiah allegedly saying that the Congress had allied with the JD(S) with 2019 elections in mind and that the coalition government in Karnataka will not last a full five years.

Deve Gowda said he will be meeting non-NDA leaders in “coming days”. Talking about the seat-sharing for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, “So far, there has not been any discussion on this issue… Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Kumaraswamy will discuss and finalise that,” he said. Gowda also said his party was willing to give away one Parliamentary seat in Karnataka to its ally BSP. “In return, I will ask BSP to give one seat in Uttar Pradesh to Danish Ali (who is JD-S Secretary General). In Kerala, LDF will give one seat to us,” he added.

Notably, the Congress and the JD(S) have been at loggerheads over CM Kumaraswamy’s insistence on presenting a full budget. While Kumaraswamy has argued that the government needs to present a full budget to determine its direction, former CM Siddaramaiah has argued against it, saying his government had already presented a full budget a few months ago.