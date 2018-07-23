‘Unique’ protest: TDP MP dresses up as Balaji devotee for Andhra Pradesh Special Category tag

Sivaprasad was seen dressed up in his unusual attire outside the Parliament.

Known for his unique ways to protest, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Monday dressed up as Annamayya, a famous poet and devotee of Lord Balaji. Sivaprasad was seen dressed up in his unusual attire outside the Parliament as he protested against the Centre over the demand of Special Category Satus status for Andhra Pradesh. Earlier too, Sivaprasad has donned unusual attire to protest. The TDP MP has been seen dressed as a woman, a washerman, and a school-boy among others during the Budget session of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, members of Chandrababu Naidu-led party have continued to protest both inside and outside the Parliament, demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The TDP lawmaker also staged a sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament. Speaking to ANI, TDP MP Jayadev Galla said they are protesting as they cannot let their issues be unheard. “After the no-confidence motion, all our issues remain the same. So, there is no option left for us but to continue protesting. Inside the house, we are discussing how to handle the issue in a responsible way, as a responsible opposition. But, we cannot let our issues remain unaddressed,” said Galla, who had floated the no-confidence motion for the TDP.

The TDP lawmaker further accused the prime minister of not paying heed to TDP’s demands. “We presented our case with clear facts and figures and questions to the Prime Minister, which he did not bother to answer. We have been hearing the same statements for the past several years. Focusing and exposing the injustice done to us and something we must do,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.