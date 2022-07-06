scorecardresearch

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from PM Modi’s Cabinet

Written by PTI
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned from the Union Cabinet a day before Rajya Sabha tenure ends. (Photo source: IE)

Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

